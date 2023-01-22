Court again rejects Rana Kapoor’s daughter’s plea to travel to US

A special court recently rejected an application filed by Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor’s daughter Roshini, seeking to travel to the US for a month to meet her aunt, stating that it was not an “essential and extraordinary” ground. A similar plea made by Roshini to travel to the US to meet her aunt was rejected by the court last April as well.

The CBI opposed the new plea stating that it was a “common experience” that collar offenders leave the country after taking permission to travel abroad and settle down there, making it difficult to secure their presence for the trial.

It added that Roshini, alongwith her family members, were facing charges of being the ultimate beneficiary of Rs 600 crore linked to the case and if granted permission to travel abroad, she may not be available for the trial.

Roshini, who has been named as an accused by the CBI in connection to the Yes Bank alleged loan fraud case, had sought permission to travel abroad between March and April. Her plea said that she wants to visit her aunt, who resides in New Jersey, to “reestablish family ties”. She also said that she was unable to attend her cousin’s wedding last year, as her plea seeking to travel abroad was rejected.

Roshini’s lawyers had cited a Delhi High Court order that said that right to travel abroad was an important basic human right. They claimed that she is not a flight risk and will be available for the trial.

The court said that while the HC had said that an accused is eligible to travel abroad, there had to be grounds to permit it. “It is to be considered whether reasonable and essential grounds are made out to travel abroad. Though travel to abroad is a fundamental right, it can be restricted according to procedure established in law.”

“Accused is claiming to travel abroad to meet her paternal aunt and other relatives. This ground is not essential and extraordinary to allow applicant to go abroad when she is facing trial where there is a grave accusation…,” the court said.

It added that though Roshini had argued that she was granted bail by the Supreme Court, the parameters to allow bail and be permit one to go abroad are different. The court also said that the facts in the case were distinguishable from the HC order she had relied upon.