Court adjourns order on Stan Swamy bail till March 15

A SPECIAL court hearing the Elgar Parishad case on Thursday adjourned the bail order of Jesuit priest and tribal rights activist Stan Swamy till March 15 after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said that it wanted to submit additional documents.



The court directed Swamy’s lawyers to give their response to the NIA’s application. It will now be heard on Monday.

The 83-year-old activist had filed for bail last year in November, which the NIA has opposed.

The court on Thursday also received an application from writer-poet Varavara Rao seeking exemption from appearing before it for six months.

Rao was granted interim bail by the Bombay High Court last month. The court, while allowing him bail noting his health condition, had said that he needs to be within the jurisdiction of the special court in Mumbai but said that he can apply for permission from it for exemption from personal appearance.



The special court directed the NIA to file a reply on his application.