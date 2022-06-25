scorecardresearch
Court acquits Mumbai BJP unit chief, 4 others booked for stir during Covid

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
June 25, 2022 1:15:38 am
BJP MLA and its Mumbai unit president Mangal Prabhat Lodha

BJP MLA and its Mumbai unit president Mangal Prabhat Lodha and four others were acquitted by a court which found no proof against the five booked for charges of unlawful assembly for a protest held outside a civic ward in September last year.

The metropolitan magistrate in Girgaon acquitted the five on Wednesday. The police had said that the five were booked on charges for assembling and holding a protest outside the BMC’s D-ward office when Covid-19 restrictions were in place, which prohibited gathering of more than five persons.

The court, however, said that apart from five witnesses — all policemen— the prosecution had not examined any independent witnesses nor was there any deposition on what was said during the protest.

