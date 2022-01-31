After over 2 years, court acquits man accused of raping air hostess

OVER TWO years after a 23-year-old airline security officer was booked over the alleged rape of a 25-year-old air hostess, a sessions court in a recent order acquitted the accused of all charges.

An investigation was initiated by the MIDC police station in June 2019 based on the complaint. Initially, the police probed allegations of gang rape on the suspicion the complainant had been sexually assaulted by the accused and his roommates.

The probe eventually revealed that the injuries caused to the complainant were due to a fall from an autorickshaw. The sexual assault charges against the airline security officer, however, remained and he stood trial denying the allegations.

While acquitting the accused earlier this month based on the complainant’s testimony and other evidence, the court said that the sexual intercourse between the two was consensual. In her initial complaint, the woman had claimed that she was sexually assaulted and based on the injuries on her body, the charge of gangrape was added to the FIR. The police, however, did not find evidence regarding it.

In her testimony to the court, the complainant said she had consumed alcohol on her own will and the injuries were due to a fall from an autorickshaw. The complainant through her lawyer Fragrance Fernandes had submitted that soon after she realised this, she approached the local police station.