Saturday, September 11, 2021
Court acquits man accused of abusing doctors in JJ hospital

The court said that neither any independent witness nor CCTV footage was examined in the case.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
September 12, 2021 1:35:29 am
In July 2015, the man had grabbed the collar of a resident doctor and verbally abused those trying to intervene.

A sessions court recently acquitted a man for abusing doctors at state-run JJ Hospital over an argument on delay in treatment.

In July 2015, over 90 patients were being examined for Cataract at JJ Hospital. The accused said that he did not get a bed and complained that patients from some districts were getting VIP treatment. He then grabbed the collar of a resident doctor and verbally abused those trying to intervene.

The court said that neither any independent witness nor CCTV footage was examined. It also accepted the accused’s contention that the prosecution had not proven that the complainant resident doctor was a public servant discharging his duty.

