Court acquits BEST driver booked for causing injuries to passenger

Observing that a passenger is duty-bound to take reasonable care in a moving bus, a court in a recent order acquitted a BEST driver booked for allegedly driving in a rash manner and causing a woman passenger to take a fall and suffer a fracture. The passenger had her phone in one hand and her purse in another and she had not settled down before the bus started moving, the court said, ruling that the driver cannot be held responsible for the fall.