Court acquits 32-year-old man accused of stalking software engineer in Mumbai

Maintaining that it is “highly impossible to follow somebody, who is walking on the foothpath at busy morning office hours”, a court has acquitted a 32-year-old man accused of stalking a software engineer in Mumbai.

It said that while the woman had alleged that the accused came near her and said “good morning”, he could have been talking on his cellphone through a Bluetooth device, as claimed by the defense.

“Nowadays, even people use Bluetooth device while using cellphones. So, even the other person cannot understand whether the man is talking on his cellphone or what? So, such misunderstandings are definitely possible,” the metropolitan magistrate said in the order passed earlier this week.

In her complaint, the woman had claimed that between April and May 2019, the accused would follow her when she walked from her home to her office in the morning.

She had alleged that on one occasion, he came near her and said “good morning” into her ears. As she noticed a colleague nearby and informed him about the matter, the accused left the spot.

Two days later, when her brother was dropping her on his motorcycle, she noticed the accused again outside a nearby eatery. She claimed that when her brother confronted the accused, several people assembled and assaulted the accused.

The court said that the accused’s office and the woman’s residence was in the same area and therefore, it could have been possible that they may have been on the same road at the same time.

“Further, it’s very natural and obvious that on a crowdy road like (the area of the victim’s home)… so many people walk on the same footpath to reach their respective destinations… at the same time… So, the defence of the accused that the informant must have misunderstood his behaviour – though he used to go for lunch regularly at the same time to a certain restaurant on the same footpath… as he was having his residence and office on the same road, he used to take the same road and footpath as the informant… she might have misunderstood that the accused was following her and wished her ‘good morning’ – is believable,” the court said.

“In the morning hours, basically it is highly impossible to follow somebody who is walking on the footpath at busy morning office hours,” the court added.