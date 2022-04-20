Court acquits 17 in 2016 case ‘Dealing in scrap doesn’t mean they set dumping ground afire’

IN ITS detailed order acquitting 17 persons booked for causing fires at the dumping ground in Deonar in 2016, a sessions court has said it cannot be said the accused had set the fire merely because they dealt with collection or purchase of scrap.

On Saturday, 17 men — all residing near the dumping ground — were cleared of all charges. They were booked on various charges by the Shivaji Nagar police station after two fires spread at the dumping ground in January and April 2016, leading to worsening of the air quality of the city.

Then chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had ordered an inquiry, following which the 17 were arrested by the police.

“From the evidence, it is very much clear that the prosecution has totally failed to adduce even the slightest evidence to show that the accused could be responsible for the fire. Simply because the accused persons deal in either collection or purchase of scrap, it cannot be inferred that they were also involved in setting the solid waste afire or responsible for the fire in question. Thus, for absolute lack of evidence the accused are entitled for an acquittal,” additional sessions judge U M Padwad said in his order.

The police had booked the men under various sections, including sections 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter), 435 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage), 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. The charges had a maximum term of life imprisonment. The accused did not dispute that there was a fire but denied being responsible for it.