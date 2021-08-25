Courier service driver who ran away with Rs 10 lakh arrested from UP

A 40-year-old man working as a driver with a courier service in Mumbai, who ran away with Rs 10 lakh in a cash parcel delivery, was traced to his home town Gonda in Uttar Pradesh and arrested by police within 36 hours. “We managed to recover the entire stolen amount,” said Santosh Kanse, assistant inspector of police.

The incident took place on August 19 and within two days, the accused was traced to Gonda and was brought back to the city on a transit remand.

Papu Avasthi (40) worked as a driver with a cargo courier service company in Pydhonie. The complainant, Vijay Yadav, worked as a parcel delivery guy. The owner had given Yadav Rs 10 lakh that he had to deliver to their Malad branch.

The duo left in a tempo for Malad and when Yadav got down near Asha Parekh hospital junction in Santacruz (west) to deliver a parcel, Avasthi picked up the cash bundle and ran away.

Avasthi was working for the courier company for the past four years and the company had kept a copy of his Aadhaar card that helped police track him.