Courier scam: How fraudsters got into BMC chief Ashwini Bhide’s WhatsApp

The accused logged into Ashwini Bhide's WhatsApp number from another phone and activated it by opting for voice call instead of getting OTP (File photo)

BMC Commissioner Ashwini Bhide, who lost control of her WhatsApp account over the weekend to fraudsters who then asked for money from those on her contact list, was the latest in line of public figures who have been duped by the “courier scam”.

In the past, Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC, Marathi actress Vanita Kharat, NCP leader Supriya Sule and BJP leader Sambit Patra have been victims of this particular modus operandi, which, as per police, originates from the Jharkhand-Bihar border.

A senior official from Mumbai Police said, “In the case of the BMC Commissioner, she received a call from a person who claimed that he had come to deliver a parcel on Saturday.