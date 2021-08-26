Courier firm driver escapes with Rs 10-L parcel, arrested in UP

A 40-year-old man working as a driver for a courier company in Mumbai, who ran away with a parcel containing Rs 10 lakh in cash, has been traced to his hometown of Gonda in Uttar Pradesh and arrested within 36 hours by the Santacruz police.

“We managed to recover the entire stolen amount,” said Assistant Inspector Santosh Kanse.

The theft had taken place on August 19. The police said that within two days, Papu Avasthi (40) was traced and was recently brought back to the city on transit remand. Avasthi worked as a driver with a cargo courier service company in Pydhonie.

The police said the complainant in the case, Vijay Yadav (47), worked as a parcel delivery man in the company. “The man had given Yadav Rs 10 lakh that he had to deliver to the company’s Malad branch… Yadav and Avasthi left in a tempo for Malad to do so. When Yadav got down near Asha Parekh hospital junction in Santacruz (West) to deliver a parcel, Avasthi picked up the bundle of cash and fled,” said an officer.

Avasthi’s Aadhaar card, which was with the courier company, helped the police track him.