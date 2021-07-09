Mumbai: Couple ‘threatens, abuses’ traffic cop, arrested

The Naya Nagar police has arrested a couple for allegedly manhandling, threatening, and abusing a 29-year-old traffic constable posted with Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar commissionerate.

Constable Krishna Dabade had allegedly clamped a vehicle, belonging to Arun Singh (29) and wife Meena (27), which was parked at a no-parking zone Thursday afternoon near Naya Nagar in Mira Road, police said.

“There are frequent complaints about illegal parking in that area. So, we often make rounds to ensure that motorists do not park their vehicles illegally,” Dabade said, adding that on Thursday, too, his team had clamped the vehicle during one such round.

“They (the couple) had come to Naya Nagar for shopping and when they saw that we were clamping their vehicle, Arun came charging at me. He even pushed me. When we started recording a video, he stepped back and abused me,” Dabade said.

As Singh allegedly kept threatening and abusing, Dabade informed the police control room and called for back-up. The couple was later taken to Naya Nagar police station and a case under IPC sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), and 506 (criminal intimidation) was registered and the duo was arrested.

Senior police inspector Kailash Barve of Naya Nagar police station said, “The two were arrested Thursday evening. Currently, we are trying to ascertain whether they were booked in any other case earlier.” The police said that Arun is employed as a salesman and Meena works at a beauty parlour.