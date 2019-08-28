Thane: Couple dupes multiple jewellers showing fake online receipts, held

Police have arrested a man and a woman for allegedly cheating multiple jewellers in Thane and nearby areas by showing fake online transaction receipts and fleeing with items worth lakhs.

The couple, Pravin Dhillon (28) and his wife Pinki (24), hail from Dombivli, police said. “They committed a theft on July 30 in our jurisdiction. However, we have information that they are wanted for similar cases across Thane, Kalyan and even Navi Mumbai,” a police officer said.

According to police, the couple would walk into jewellery stores posing as a couple that was about to get married and was shopping for wedding jewellery. “They would then choose gold and silver jewellery to win the trust of the shopkeeper,” an official said.

Police said when it was time to pay, Dhillon, who signed under a different name at every store, would claim to not have cash.

“The woman would then offer to pay using online transfer options and show an online receipt saying they had followed the same payment mode previously at other jewellery stores. By the time the shopkeeper would realise, the couple would flee with the items,” he added.

The couple were arrested on August 22 and sent to police custody till August 31.