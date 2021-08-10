scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 10, 2021
Couple dies by suicide fearing objection from family: police

The police suspect they died by suicide on Sunday morning, and around 4 pm a local resident saw their bodies and alerted the police.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
August 10, 2021 10:16:03 am
The Talasari police said the couple -- Reshma Dikar, 20, and Ashish Dhumada, 22 -- were from different communities. They were residents of Talasari. (Representational )

A young couple is suspected to have died of suicide in Palghar district fearing their families would not allow them to get married, police said.

The man left a WhatsApp status with their photo and the message “Bhavakpurna Shradhanjali” (a condolence message).

The Talasari police said the couple — Reshma Dikar, 20, and Ashish Dhumada, 22 — were from different communities. They were residents of Talasari.

“They had gone missing a few days ago but no missing complaint was lodged by their families. Their bodies were found hanging from a tree in a forest area ahead of Vadavli village in Palghar district,” said Ajay Vasave, senior inspector of Talasari police station.

The police suspect they died by suicide on Sunday morning, and around 4 pm a local resident saw their bodies and alerted the police.

While Dikar had a job, Dhumada was jobless. Preliminary inquiry has revealed that the woman’s family did not want their daughter to marry Dhumada. The families of both the deceased are farmers.

