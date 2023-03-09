Couple, daughters arrested for murder of Pune land dealer

The Pune rural police have arrested eight people, including a man, his wife and two daughters, in connection with the murder of a land dealer at Velhe taluka.

Navnath Renuse, 36, a resident of Pabe village, was shot dead at the Visava hotel in Velhe in broad daylight around noon on March 6. The police registered a case under Indian Penal Code sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention).

Ankit Goyal, superintendent of Pune rural police, formed teams to investigate the case. A local crime branch (LCB) team, comprising inspector Avinash Shilimkar, assistant inspectors Netaji Kandhare and Rahul Gawade, confirmed the role of a suspect Dnyaneshwar alias Mauli Lakshman Renuse, 56, of Pabe village. The police found Mauli residing in the Shukrawar Peth area of Pune city.

Acting on a tip-off, the police on March 7 arrested from the Kirkatwadi area Mauli and his aides Akash Kumar Shete, 24, Yash alias Prathamesh Chitte, 22, Akshat Ganesh Salunkhe, 27, Shubham Rajesh Thorat, 21, all residents of Shukrawar Peth.

During further investigation, the police arrested Mauli’s wife, Kunda, 45, and daughter — Pallavi, 30, and Gauri, 27.

A press release issued by the police Wednesday stated that Mauli was upset because of Namdev’s alleged interference in a land deal in Maral Avad village in Velhe. Mauli also suspected Namdev’s role in the death of his son about a year ago.

The police said Mauli conspired with his wife and daughters to eliminate Namdev. He and his aides then allegedly attacked Namdev and opened fire at him.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Bhausaheb Dhole is investigating the case.