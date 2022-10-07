Couple, child critical as drunk driver hits bike

A couple and their three-year-old son are battling for their lives in a hospital after their bike collided head on with a speeding car, which was going in the wrong direction and was driven by a drunk driver. The accident took place at Chamar Godi on P D’Mello Road in south Mumbai on Wednesday night.

“The impact was such that the couple and their two sons were thrown off the bike. The two- wheeler skidded and hit me on my legs,” said Sanjay Sonavane, a police naik from Dongri police station, who is the complainant in the case.

Sonavane said in his statement. “I shouted at the driver to stop but he tried to speed away and in the process rammed into another car”. The injured were identified as Sanjay Makhwana, (40), Surekha, (35), Rishabh, (9), and Kabir, (3). All four were thrown off the bike. While Sanjay, Surekha and Kabir are in critical condition, Rishabh escaped with minor injuries. “We have arrested the driver from the spot. He was in an inebriated condition,” said Assistant Inspector Devidas Chaudhari.

The arrested accused has been identified as Sean Berges, 24, a resident of Wadala.