Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
Couple arrested with 125 gm of mephedrone

“Following a tip-off, a team from the Worli unit, which was on patrolling duty, saw a man roaming around in a suspicious manner at Dockyard road in Mazgaon. On searching him, 65 gm of mephedrone were recovered,” an officer from ANC Worli unit said.

In all, the police have procured 125 gm of mephedrone worth Rs 25 lakh from the accused.

The Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai Police on Tuesday arrested a couple with 125 gm of mephedrone, which the police said was worth Rs 25 lakh in the international market.

The officer added that the accused, Nizamuddin Ansari (26) and Shahzadi Shaikh (32), are married. “Six years ago, Shaikh had supplied drugs to Ansari, they eventually fell in love and got married. Post marriage, Shaikh would procure the contraband and Ansari would sell it. They have a two-year-old son,” the officer added.

Ansari was initially booked under NDPS Act and arrested. “During interrogation, he said that he had procured the contraband from Shaikh, whose house was later raided. There, 60 gm of narcotics were recovered.”

An officer said that while Ansari has four cases registered against him, Shaikh has been booked in two cases, including one under the NDPS Act.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 23-02-2023 at 04:59 IST
