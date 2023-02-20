Couple arrested for stealing cash, gold ornaments from cop’s house in Chembur

The Nehru Nagar police have arrested a 24-year-old man and his wife for allegedly breaking into the houses of a policeman and his neighbour and stealing cash and valuables at Shell Colony in Chembur on February 14. The police said they turned into waiters to nab the accused from a hotel.

The police said between 11.15 am and 2.30 pm, an unidentified person broke into a flat of a police constable, identified as Avinash Vishram Kamble, on the second floor of the Shravasti building. Later, the thief also targeted Kamble’s neighbour Javed Sheikh’s house as he broke in and stole valuables from there.

An officer said, “Property worth Rs 4.85 lakh, including gold ornaments and cash from both the houses, were stolen by the culprit.”

A case was registered later that day. “We started by scanning the CCTV footage in which we could see a suspect entering the house of the complainant and we started following him through the CCTV cameras installed on the roads, housing societies and other establishments,” said an officer.

The investigators later saw him getting into an autorickshaw near Tilak Nagar railway station after committing the crime. “At that time, a burqa-clad woman also sat in that rickshaw. The rickshaw went to Kurla railway station, where they got into another rickshaw that dropped them at Cheddanagar,” said an investigator.

Through the registration numbers of the autorickshaws, the two drivers were called to the police station for inquiry. They revealed that the accused were staying at Harsha Lodging and Boarding hotel.

A team was subsequently sent and it was confirmed that the couple – Saurav Devsharan Yadav and his wife Shahina (22) – were staying there.

“To avoid giving away any clue, our men wore the uniforms of waiters in the hotel and as soon as they reached around midnight, took them into custody,” said an officer.

The police said that they booked the couple under sections 454 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking to commit offence punishable with imprisonment) and 380 (theft in Dwelling House) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)

The police also managed to recover all the valuables stolen from the two victims’ houses as they further suspected that the two had committed thefts in several other places.