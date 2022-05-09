Country’s first organic waste-powered EV charging station inaugurated in Mumbai

Maharashtra Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Monday inaugurated the country’s first organic waste-powered EV charging station at Keshavrao Khadye road near Haji Ali in Mumbai.

The station, a first-of-its-kind, will generate 220 units of electricity from food waste collected from its nearby areas, mostly from bulk generators like hotels and offices. Along with powering street lights, this energy plant will now charge electric vehicles too.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is now planning to set up organic waste-powered EV charging station in each of the 24 administrative wards.

The inauguration of the electronic vehicle charging station was done by Minister for Environment and Tourism Aaditya Thackeray on Monday afternoon.

The project is a joint venture between the civic body and AeroCare Clean Energy. This is the first-of-its-kind project in the country that uses food waste to convert to energy. A waste-to-energy plant was set up at Minatai Thackeray Park and was started in September 2021. Since then, it consumed 1.5 lakh kg of food to generate electricity. The electronic vehicle charging station is connected to this same project.

Aaditya Thackeray tweeted, “Inauguraated India’s first EV charging station powered by bio-gas at Keshavrao Khadye Marg today, which generates 220 units of energy from household waste. Along with powering street lights, this energy plant will now charge electric vehicles too.”

The project is a joint venture between the civic body and AeroCare Clean Energy. (Twitter/@AUThackeray) The project is a joint venture between the civic body and AeroCare Clean Energy. (Twitter/@AUThackeray)

Ankit Zaveri, CEO, AeroCare Clean Energy said, “At present, there are 3-4 electric cars that come to the station. We are working towards public awareness campaign and also looking into expanding and opening more organic waste-powered EV charging stations in the city.”

The plant was inaugurated in September last year as one of the first small scale and a localised waste-to-energy plant. The plant processes 2 metric tonnes or 2,000 kg of wet waste per day.

The plant was developed on an abandoned plot at Keshvrao Khadye road near Haji Ali circle. Spread over 2,000 square feet, it can generate 80 to 110 cubic metres of gas per day and 220 units of electricity per metric tonne of waste.

Biodegradable kitchen waste like fruit/vegetable peels, tea leaves, coffee powder, egg shells, meat and bones, food scraps, leaves and flowers are composted, which are categorised as wet waste.