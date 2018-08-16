Country facing same issues as it did before Independence, says Shiv Sena

The Uddhav Thackeray-led party, while hitting out at the Narendra Modi-led central government, also said that the country’s borders were unsafe and the social environment was tensed. (File) The Uddhav Thackeray-led party, while hitting out at the Narendra Modi-led central government, also said that the country’s borders were unsafe and the social environment was tensed. (File)

The Shiv Sena on Wednesday said the country was facing the same issues as it did during the pre-Independence era. The party, while hitting out at the Narendra Modi-led central government, also said that the country’s borders were unsafe and the social environment was tensed.

In an editorial in the party mouthpiece Saamana, the Sena said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will talk about the achievements of his government since the Lok Sabha polls are a few months away. “But, while we are celebrating the 72nd Independence Day, we need to think why several issues and challenges have remained the same,” said the editorial, asking why the country’s borders and internal security were not safe and how much living standards of the common man, farmers and labourers had increased in the past four years.

The editorial further said that the government might take credit for demonetisation and GST, but why the economic growth rate had not yet reached the expected height? “The country’s borders are unsafe and the internal social environment is tense. The issues of farmers are not yet resolved. These were the issues before the country during the pre-Independence era,” it added.

The Sena also said that promises are made to resolve these issues on every Independence Day and Republic Day. “But the issues and the challenges remain as it is. When will these issues be resolved to make the country truly independent? When will that Independence Day be celebrated?” asked the editorial.

