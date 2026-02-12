More councillors than seats inside BMC hall on mayor election day

Over the last 133 years, the city’s population and civic jurisdiction have expanded substantially, leading to a steady rise in the number of elected representatives.

AS PROCEEDINGS to elect Mumbai’s 78th mayor got underway on Wednesday, a logistical constraint inside the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s headquarters came into sharp focus. As many as 26 elected councillors were left without seats inside the civic body’s century-old corporation hall.

Located on the first floor of the BMC headquarters, the rectangular hall was established in 1893, when Mumbai, then Bombay, had just 64 councillors. Over the last 133 years, the city’s population and civic jurisdiction have expanded substantially, leading to a steady rise in the number of elected representatives. However, the seating capacity of the hall has remained unchanged.

In the recently concluded civic elections, 227 councillors were elected. Earlier in January, the BMC added four administrative wards K North, K South, P East and P West by bifurcating two larger wards, K East and P North, covering Andheri East and Malad in Mumbai’s western suburbs. Officials said this administrative expansion makes an increase in the number of councillor seats likely in the coming years, especially since the current strength of 227 seats has remained unchanged since 2002.