Council session adjourned after uproar over ‘comments against state icons’

The Maharashtra Legislative Council was adjourned on Tuesday after an uproar during discussions over the recent comments made on iconic figures of Maharashtra by some leaders and ministers of BJP as well as Governor B S Koshyari.

Following the chaos during the discussion in the Council, Deputy Speaker Neelam Gorhe adjourned the House for the day.

Earlier, Shiv Sena MLC and leader of opposition in the House, Ambadas Danve, had brought a proposal for discussion and demanded that the Council condemn the alleged derogatory remarks on the icons of Maharashtra, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Savitribai Phule, Jyotiba Phule, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and others.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Anil Parab demanded that a law be brought in this regard, on the lines of laws in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, and also asked the Council to condemn the “insult” to heroes of the state. “The insult of Maharashtra’s icons should not be tolerated at all, be it from opposition or the ruling party side… there should not be competition on it…,” said Parab.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who was present in the Council, referred to the remarks made by Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena and NCP leaders on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, asking them if those comments didn’t “insult the icons and gods”, and also referred to Rahul Gandhi’s remarks against Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar, which the Congress leader had made while his‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ was passing through Maharashtra.

“I am surprised that Parab or Danve did not say anything on Gandhi’s remarks that insulted Savarkar. Why was there no comment on that…, ” Fadnavis asked while pointing out the comments made by Sena leader Sushma Andhare, allegedly insulting Hindu Gods, icons and saints.

“We are against any derogatory or insulting remarks on the icons but selectively targeting certain people should not be tolerated,” said Fadnavis.

The BJP leader further said that it was okay if Savarkar was not conferred with the Bharat Ratna but at least he should not be insulted.

Fadnavis’ comments irked the opposition, which demanded that Gorhe intervene and stop him. However, she did not do so and this led to disruptions in the Council, which eventually led to its adjournment for the day.