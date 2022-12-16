scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 16, 2022

Council chairperson election unlikely this winter session

The post fell vacant after the end of six-year tenure of NCP Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Ramraje Naik-Nimbalkar earlier this month.

Sources within the legislature said that with 57 members in council, majority mark will come down to 24 in case of election. (File)

With 21 MLC seats vacant in a 78-member Maharashtra legislative council, the ruling alliance is unlikely to hold the election for the vacant post of the chairperson in the winter session of the state legislature set to begin from December 19 in Nagpur.

The post fell vacant after the end of six-year tenure of NCP Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Ramraje Naik-Nimbalkar earlier this month.

According to sources within the ruling Eknath Shinde-led Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), any decision on holding the election for the post will be taken only if the ruling side sees a possibility of achieving majority mark.

When contacted, deputy chairperson Neelam Gorhe, who is from Shiv Sena (UBT), told The Indian Express: “I cannot comment on whether the election will be held or not. It is me who will conduct the election if announced, so it is not wise for me to comment (on the matter).”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 16, 2022: Why you should read ‘US Fed Taper’ or ‘Simul...Premium
UPSC Key- December 16, 2022: Why you should read ‘US Fed Taper’ or ‘Simul...
Why history of British Empire is not taught enough in UK schoolsPremium
Why history of British Empire is not taught enough in UK schools
The brave soldiers behind India’s victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak warPremium
The brave soldiers behind India’s victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war
All got together to pass NJAC, now Oppn rethink: ‘need to protect judiciary’Premium
All got together to pass NJAC, now Oppn rethink: ‘need to protect judiciary’
Also Read |Freeze on Shiv Sena name, symbol: Poll body will act in accordance with procedure, says Delhi HC

A BJP leader from the state council, on the condition of anonymity, said, “Unlike assembly, none of the 11 MLCs of the Sena have officially defected to the Shinde faction following his rebellion against the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government. With 21 seats vacant, despite us (BJP) having 22 MLCs, it will be analysed how many more votes we can manage.”

As per the official website of the state legislature, even the party wise division of present MLCs does not mention two Senas with all 11 members being shown as belonging to one Shiv Sena only. Ambadas Danve is the Leader of Opposition in the state council.

Sources within the legislature said that with 57 members in council, majority mark will come down to 24 in case of election. Opposition Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has nine MLCs while the Congress has eight. At present, the MVA has majority on paper to win the chairperson post election, if announced.

Advertisement

Leader of the House and state’s deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis did not comment when asked whether the ruling side was planning to hold the election for the post.

More from Mumbai

Out of 21 vacant seats, 12 are of nominated members. The appointment of these MLCs was delayed for more than one-and-a-half years after governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari refused to accept the proposed names by the previous MVA government. After the MVA government was overthrown earlier this year, Shinde withdrew the nominations of those 12 names. The Supreme Court, however, in September 2022, directed the state government not to take any decision with respect to the appointment of 12 MLC names.

First published on: 16-12-2022 at 08:56:27 pm
Next Story

Freeze on Shiv Sena name, symbol: Poll body will act in accordance with procedure, says Delhi HC

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 16: Latest News
Advertisement
close