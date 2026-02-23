90% of country’s cough syrup units inspected; 850 CAPA notices issued in quality crackdown: DCGI

The DCGI made clear that product recalls are compulsory in every instance of quality failure. (Image generated using Google Gemini)

Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi on Monday said regulators have inspected nearly 1,150 cough syrup manufacturing facilities, covering over 90% of the sector, and issued nearly 850 Corrective and Preventive Action (CAPA) notices over the past 10 months as part of a sweeping clean-up drive.

Speaking at the Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance’s 11th Global Pharmaceutical Quality Summit in Mumbai, Raghuvanshi said India has nearly 1,300 cough syrup manufacturers, most of which have now been audited under the Risk-Based Inspection (RBI) framework.

“We practically audited more than 90% of the cough syrup manufacturers of this country and took serious action on serious non-compliances,” he said.