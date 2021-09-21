Cough syrup abuse: Major supplier busted, goods worth Rs 23 lakh seized

THE ANTI NARCOTICS Cell of the Mumbai Police busted a major supplier of ‘codeine phosphate’ that is used in cough syrups and is abused as a substance in Mumbai and surrounding areas. The menace of abusing cough syrups is especially high in Mankhurd and Govandi areas.

An officer said that the Ghatkopar unit of the ANC received a tip-off about a consignment of codeine phosphate being in two godowns on the Ghatkopar-Mankhurd link road.

The team arrested one Mukesh Chaudhari (27), a Virar resident. An officer said that Chaudhari was a major wholesaler of codeine phosphate and supplied to Mankhurd, Govandi, Jogeshwari among other areas.

On questioning Chaudhari about the source of the bottles, he told the team about a godown in Virar where these syrups were illegally procured and then sent to various parts of the city.

Accordingly, the team raided the factory from where 7,700 illegally procured bottles worth Rs 23 lakh were found and seized.

Inspector Lata Sutar from the Ghatkopar ANC unit said, “Chaudhari has been arrested in the past as well. Earlier, he worked with another drug peddler but realized he was not making much money. Hence, he started his operation as a supplier of codeine phosphate.”