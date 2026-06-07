Cotton sowing area likely to rise by 10-15% this kharif season: Officials

Farmer activist Vijay Jawandhia cautioned against the assumption that current cotton prices would remain stable by the time the crop reaches the market. (Representative image/File photo)

A sharp rise in cotton prices in domestic and international markets is expected to drive a 10-15 per cent increase in cotton cultivation areas in Maharashtra during the 2026-27 kharif season, agriculture department officials said.

Early trends suggest farmers, particularly in Vidarbha and Marathwada, are allocating more land to cotton at the expense of soybean, the state’s other major kharif crop.

Senior agriculture department officials said higher market demand and better price realisation are encouraging farmers to shift back to cotton.

“Compared to soybeans, cotton currently offers better demand and higher returns. Farmers are factoring in the recovery of cultivation costs, especially when several crops have failed to fetch even the minimum support price (MSP). This is likely to result in more acreage being brought under cotton,” a senior official said.