Corporators reject BMC proposal to appoint third party auditors to review civic works

For the year 2018-19, while the target was Rs 5,206 crore, BMC collected Rs 5,082 crore. For 2019-20, the target was Rs 5,600 crore but only Rs 4,100 crore was collected.

City corporators on Wednesday rejected a proposal by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to appoint third party auditors to supervise and perform quality checks on civic works like road repair, construction of school buildings and hospitals and water projects.

The Shiv Sena-led BMC said conducting quality checks is the vigilance department’s work and the civic body’s engineers are capable of monitoring works, while appointing new agencies will incur additional expenditure.

The BJP voted for the proposal saying it will improve quality of works in the city, while corporators from Sena, Congress, NCP and Samajwadi Party voted against the proposal.

According to the proposal, four government-run institutions were to be hired for five years and the BMC was expected to pay at least Rs 8-9 crore annually to these agencies. The proposal tabled in the committee meeting said institutes like Veermata Jijabai Technical Institute (VJTI), Sardar Patel College of Engineering (SPCE), College Of Engineering Pune (COEP) and Certification Engineers International Limited (CEIL) were to be roped in to conduct audits.

BJP corporator Bhalchandra Shirsat said, “Mumbai needs good and sound roads. So, third party audit of road works is a must. Earlier, third party road audits were done by private companies but the results were poor. But VJTI, CEIL and SPCE are renowned institutions. Their audits will give good roads to Mumbai.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.