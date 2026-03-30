Corporators flag ‘deliberate delay’ after visit to eight-year-old Mrinaltai Gore flyover project

“The bridge is a steel structure and the delay has been caused since the piers passing above the Walbhat River had to be realigned," Shinde said. (File Photo)

A DELEGATION of municipal corporators on Monday carried out a site visit at the Mrinaltai Gore flyover, which has remained under construction for the past eight years at Mumbai’s Goregaon to take a stock check of the progress in construction work and stated that the delay in construction work appears to be deliberate. The visit came after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s standing committee flagged issues pertaining to cost escalation of the bridge and refused to clear it.

“The cost escalation cannot be reversed at this moment as the project is nearing completion. This kind of move is absolutely unjustified and it clearly reflects that the project was taken up without proper planning in the start.