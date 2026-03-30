Corporators flag ‘deliberate delay’ after visit to eight-year-old Mrinaltai Gore flyover project

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A DELEGATION of municipal corporators on Monday carried out a site visit at the Mrinaltai Gore flyover, which has remained under construction for the past eight years at Mumbai’s Goregaon to take a stock check of the progress in construction work and stated that the delay in construction work appears to be deliberate. The visit came after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s standing committee flagged issues pertaining to cost escalation of the bridge and refused to clear it.
“The cost escalation cannot be reversed at this moment as the project is nearing completion. This kind of move is absolutely unjustified and it clearly reflects that the project was taken up without proper planning in the start.
Therefore, the authorities should take it as a lesson and try to chalk out plans for constructing infrastructure projects properly going forward,” Ashraf Azmi, leader of the Congress party in the BMC told the Indian Express post visit.
Meanwhile, BJP corporator and standing committee chairperson Prabhakar Shinde, who was also part of the delegation, said the bridge will be completed in the next one month.
“The bridge is a steel structure and the delay has been caused since the piers passing above the Walbhat River had to be realigned,” Shinde said.
According to the BMC’s documents, when the work orders for constructing this bridge were issued eight years ago, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation had set a 24 month deadline for constructing the flyover at a cost of Rs 170.82. However, till now the project continues to remain under construction.
In the past eight years, this project has recorded a revision of cost twice, with the latest proposal of cost revision being tabled on the civic standing committee earlier this month. At present, the overall cost of this 750-metre flyover stands at Rs 247 crore –a 45 per cent high from what it was in 2018.
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