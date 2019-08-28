Corporators, activists oppose BMC’s paver blocks move, call it ‘total waste of money’

Activists and corporators have criticised Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) plan to use banned paver blocks on roads with underground utilities.

Advertising

Last week, Municipal Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi had endorsed the use of paver blocks and suggested that it can be used on roads with utilities to avoid repeated digging. Pardeshi, however, had said that the matter would be referred to BMC’s technical advisory committee for advice.

The civic body had banned paver blocks in 2016 after citizens, corporators and motorists had criticised it for uneven surface, bad patches and slowing down of traffic. On August 24, The Indian Express had reported that the civic body was planning to bring the controversial paver blocks back on roads that have underground pipelines and where rain water accumulates.

“Since last couple of years we have opposed paver blocks. It was banned due to uneven surface and causing accidents on several stretches. It is total waste of money. The BMC’s move will benefit contractors. Earlier, they replaced paver blocks and made asphalt surface and now they again want to relay paver blocks. We will oppose this if civic body goes ahead with the plan,” Opposition leader Ravi Raja told The Indian Express.

Advertising

Corporators have also expressed disappointment over the corporation’s changing stand. “It is a complete U-turn by the BMC and this will again bring back contractors and lobbyists who had ruined the city. The city, with one voice, had decided against the use of paver blocks. If the commissioner works according to the contractors’ requirement then it is completely unacceptable. In extreme cases the option was always available, as mentioned in circular issued in 2016, but it was decided not to use paver blocks,” Raja added.

The reuse plan of paver blocks has not gone well with activists too. Citizen activist Nikhil Desai slammed the corporation for backtracking on its decision. “Paver blocks easily sink in every monsoon. This also slows down the traffic as both four-wheelers as well as two-wheelers find it difficult to move on them. It is not a wise decision and should be opposed by all parties,” he said.

Standing Committee chairman Yashwant Jadhav, meanwhile, said they will decide on the matter once there is any proposal of laying paver blocks.

Last week, during a meeting with official and contractors for reviewing big projects, Pardeshi suggested paver blocks was a better option to avoid multiple digging for utilities when it comes to tar roads. He had also instructed officials to use paver blocks wherever it is required.

The BMC, meanwhile, has used paver blocks to fill up potholes at many locations. This has drawn criticism from motorists. Expressing displeasure over the civic body’s move, Mushtaq Ansari, an activist who fills potholes on city roads, said, “Paver blocks caused huge traffic snarls. It was big mess and should not be brought back.”