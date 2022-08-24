Corporates will be roped in to sponsor sports at govt complexes: Minister Mahajan

THE STATE government is planning to rope in companies to adopt and sponsor sports at sports complexes under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). The move is expected to expedite the implementation of the 2003 policy to create a sports complex in each taluka.

The government approved 380 sports complexes across the state in 2003, of which only 126 have come up so far. The maintenance cost of these sports complexes has escalated from Rs 1 crore per year to Rs 3 crore per year, and the establishment and maintenance cost of the remaining sports complexes has escalated from Rs 1 crore to Rs 5 crore per year.

State Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Girish Mahajan said in the Legislative Council on Tuesday, “Promoting sports is an important commitment for the Maharashtra government. It is unfortunate that the decision was taken to set up sports centres in 2003, and for 19 years, the government has not been able to meet its target. As soon as the legislature’s session concludes, I will hold a meeting with my department, figure out the problems and how to resolve them.”

Replying to a question regarding the large number of vacancies on posts of complex heads, Mahajan told the House that 100 posts were created via the policy, of which 35 have been filled. He said that Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC), which fills these posts, has assured the department that interviews will be concluded by the end of this month.

Mahajan also said that of the 380 proposed sports complexes, 126 are operational and construction work is on in 114. For 93 sports complexes, the government has been unable to find land, and in the case of 47 others, the matters for land acquisition are pending in court.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

Regarding the cost of setting up and operating all 380 complexes, Mahajan said, “Traditionally, this department is not a priority for fund allocation in the annual budget, so we do not get as much as we would like. Costs include establishment, equipment procurement, maintenance, and stipends for staff and players associated with the complexes. We are exploring raising funds through CSR.”