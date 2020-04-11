Three dedicated facilities to treat patients based on health condition

Mild symptomatic patients can be kept here and in case of change in their health condition, they can be immediately shifted to DCHCs or DHCs.” (File) Mild symptomatic patients can be kept here and in case of change in their health condition, they can be immediately shifted to DCHCs or DHCs.” (File)

Setting up a standard operating procedure to deal with COVID-19 cases, BMC has come up with three dedicated facilities to treat patients based on their health condition. The decision was taken following instructions from the Union government on April 7 that available resources should be used judiciously.

Based on their health condition, patients are to be segregated into three categories and sent to different facilities — COVID care centres (CCC) for patients with mild and very mild symptoms, dedicated COVID health centres (DCHC) for patients with moderate health condition and dedicated health hospitals (DHC) for severe cases.

Civic officials said that from now, all available hospital beds will be used to treat moderate and severe category patients, while those with mild or very mild symptoms or are suspected of carrying the virus will be kept in institutional facilities or CCCs.

The officials added that assistant municipal commissioners of all 24 wards have taken over 184 institutional facilities, such as hotels, lodges, guest houses, gymkhana and marriage halls among others having a total capacity of accommodating around 12,000 people. These facilities will be now called COVID care centres. To avoid mixing of suspected and positive patients, these facilities will have to maintain separate entry and exit for both groups.

“As per data analysis by the Union government, about 70 per cent of COVID-19 patients either have mild or very mild symptoms. In such cases, a patient does not require to be admitted in COVID-19 dedicated hospitals and can be kept in these care centres,” an official said.

The official added, “This will also help us handle serious patients who require immediate attention. We have acquired about 12,000 beds in institutional facilities for quarantine purpose. Mild symptomatic patients can be kept here and in case of change in their health condition, they can be immediately shifted to DCHCs or DHCs.”

For moderate cases, BMC has identified 25 hospitals, including Masina Hospital, Bhabha hospital in Bandra, Trauma Hospital in Jogeshwari, ENT hospital and Leprosy hospital and turned them into DCHCs.

These hospitals have 1,130 beds.

For treatment of severe patients with comorbidity, BMC has identified 26 hospitals like Kasturba hospital, Bombay Hospital, Kokilaben hospital, Nanavati hospital and Jaslok hospital as DCHs. These hospitals have a total capacity to accommodate around 2,000 patients. They have 109 ICU facilities and ventilators at their disposal. “These hospitals will handle critical patients with comorbidity,” said an official from the health department.

