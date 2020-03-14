Coronavirus: Staring at loss but will cooperate, say theatre, gym owners

At least 750 gardens and parks across the city, run by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, will also be affected due to the government order. (File) At least 750 gardens and parks across the city, run by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, will also be affected due to the government order. (File)

As the state government invokes the Epidemic Diseases Act to control the spread of COVID-19, movie theatres, swimming pools, gymnasiums, parks and gardens across the city are set to become inaccessible to residents. While most business owners have agreed to comply with government directives, many say they are staring at a massive loss.

Multiplexes and single-screen theatre owners said they will cooperate with the government. “We have heard on TV about the government’s decision. Screening of some films have already been postponed, others, which released Friday, and the shows of other movies will remain cancelled as per the government’s directive,” said Nitin Datar of the Cinema Owners and Exhibitors Association of India.

A staffer at Sterling Cinemas in South Mumbai said that while no official notification has been received to keep movie theatres closed, they have stopped issuing advance movie tickets for Saturday.

Friday saw the release of Irrfan Khan-starrer Angrezi Medium. Other films currently being screened in theatres include Baaghi 3, Thappad and Oscar-winning Korean film Parasite.

While online ticketing portal, BookMyShow, continued to allow pre-booking for Saturday, a company’s spokesperson said it is committed to working with the government. “The health and safety of our customers is of paramount importance to us at BookMyShow. We recognise the ongoing health concerns due to coronavirus and are committed to working with the regulatory authorities and the government on all precautionary health advisories issued across Indian states,” the spokesperson said.

The statement added that due procedure will be followed to ensure no inconvenience is caused to customers in case of any cancellations or rescheduling of movies.

Gymnasium owners, too, said they will comply with the direction. Ritesh Shah, owner of Mulund-based JMK Fitness centre, said a message will be drafted and sent to clients regarding the decision. “We all know that it is necessary to close everything in order to keep everybody safe from the novel coronavirus infection, but it will have a huge impact on our businesses,” Shah added.

He said gym owners, who had bought equipment on loan, will suffer the most. “I do not know how will we repay the loan because while our monthly income has stopped. We also have to pay salary to our staffers,” he said.

A Thane-based gym owner questioned why malls and restaurants would continue to operate when gyms could not. “How did gyms come to their mind and not malls or restaurants. At a gym, 30 or 40 people gather at one time, while restaurants and malls are visited by a larger number of people,” the owner said.

At least 750 gardens and parks across the city, run by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, will also be affected due to the government order. “The gardens maintained by contractors and civic staff will be kept shut in wake of the state’s order,” a civic official said. Seven civic-run swimming pools — Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Olympic Swimming pool, Dadar; Municipal Swimming pool, Ghatkopar; General Arun-kumar Vaidya Swimming Pool, Chembur; SVP Swimming Pool, Kandivali and Shri Murbalidevi Swimming Pool, Dahisar, Indira Gandhi Sports Complex, Mulund and Shahaji Raje Sports Complex, Andheri — will also remain closed.

The National Centre for the Performing Arts, meanwhile, has cancelled all events with immediate effect till March 31, offering a full refund to audiences who booked tickets. The Royal Opera House announced that it was deferring its events, until further notice.

