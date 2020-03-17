Coronavirus: Producers Guild of India to set up relief fund for daily wage earners in film industry

Ever since the leading producers’ association had taken the decision to halt shooting of films, television shows, web-series and other entertainment content from March 19 to 31, filmmakers had raised concerns regarding the welfare of daily wage earners (File/Representational Image) Ever since the leading producers’ association had taken the decision to halt shooting of films, television shows, web-series and other entertainment content from March 19 to 31, filmmakers had raised concerns regarding the welfare of daily wage earners (File/Representational Image)

The Producers Guild of India announced Tuesday it will set up a ‘relief fund’ for daily wage earners impacted by the complete shutdown of productions owing to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Ever since the leading producers’ association had taken the decision to halt shooting of films, television shows, web-series and other entertainment content from March 19 to 31, filmmakers had raised concerns regarding the welfare of daily wage earners.

Siddharth Roy Kapoor, president of the Guild, said in a press release, “In light of the complete shutdown of all production-related activities for the foreseeable future due to COVID-19 outbreak, there is bound to be a significant impact on the lives and livelihoods of daily wage earners in the industry. The Guild had decided to set up a relief fund to help support those most affected by the shutdown.”

Kapoor has urged the entertainment fraternity to contribute to the fund to ensure they can take steps to “minimise the disruption” in the lives of their “valued colleagues and associates in this difficult time”. The guild has asked those willing to contribute to write to them.

The entertainment industry employs a large number of daily wage earners as spotboys, carpenters, junior artistes and junior technicians, among others. Many of them are engaged in various odd jobs on the sets and run errands.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd