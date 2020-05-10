Mumbai: Coronavirus patient commits suicide at Seven Hills hospital

Police have registered an accidental death report. (Representational Photo) Police have registered an accidental death report. (Representational Photo)

A 60-year-old Covid-19 patient allegedly committed suicide at Seven Hills hospital in Andheri (East), police said.

According to the police officials, the man was a resident of Vikhroli and had tested positive for Covid-19 on April 30 following which he was admitted at Rajawadi hospital. “Owing to some issues, the man was shifted to Seven Hills hospital in Andheri on May 7,” said an officer from MIDC police station.

Around Saturday noon, he was found missing from his bed. “When he was not traceable for a while, doctors started looking for him. Around 12.30 pm, they found his body hanging on the 9th floor terrace of the hospital. He had hanged himself with the help of his pyjama,” a police officer said. The man is survived by his daughter, who had been put on quarantine. Police have registered an accidental death report. Senior Police Inspector Jagdish Shinde of MIDC police station said, “We have learnt that he was tense since the time he got admitted. We believe that he went into depression on testing positive for Covid-19.”

