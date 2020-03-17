Coronavirus Outbreak: Those with no option to work from home, opt for masks, handkerchiefs to fight virus

A barber wears a mask amid COVID-19 concerns in Mumbai. (Photo: Ganesh Shirsekar) A barber wears a mask amid COVID-19 concerns in Mumbai. (Photo: Ganesh Shirsekar)

Even as ‘social distancing’ has emerged as one of the most important ways to curb the spread of COVID-19, providers of essential services, domestic helps, waste collectors, auto drivers, labourers and several other daily wagers have not been able to switch to work from home or avoid crowded places. While civil society organisations have reached out to some, most have found themselves vulnerable to the disease that has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation.

So far, 39 people have tested positive for the infection in Maharashtra, of whom six are from Mumbai.

Hand sanitisers and masks have been provided to policemen, especially the lower-rung constabulary, who come in contact with several people each day. “We are an essential service provider and cannot tell people to not come near us. So, we have come up with a strategy to use the welcome desk as a sanitisation point. We have kept hand sanitisers there and anyone coming to the police station has to apply it before they come to the station house,” a constable at Wadala police station said. At the station house too, officers have been instructed to keep masks on all the time, the policeman said.

At the General Post Office (GPO) an internal circular has been issued spelling out the precautions postmen should take while going from door-to-door. “We regularly post measures that the nearly 20,000-odd postmen should adopt, like using hand sanitisers and wearing face masks. In addition, they have also been told alert the local municipal body if anyone is found with symptoms of COVID-19. So far, no such incident has been reported,” said H C Agarwal, Chief Postmaster General, Maharashtra circle.

While informal labour markets in various parts of the city have seen a drop in demand for labourers, those still at work say they were wearing handkerchiefs as masks when at crowded markets. From Sunday, Aajeevika Bureau, a city-based organisation for labourers, has also rolled out an outreach programme to educate workers about the basic precautions measures.

“This includes a voice note from a doctor to inform them about how they need to wash hands and use handkerchief while coughing or sneezing,” Deepak Paradkar of the organisation said.

Waste collectors, mostly women, depend on daily wages and hence cannot stay away from work, Jyoti Mhapsekar, president of Stree Mukhti Sanghatana, which works with waste pickers, said.

“We have been informing them through phones about the safety measure that needs to be adopted. Our volunteers are also trying to reach out to them. Senior citizens are being advised to take extra care since they are more vulnerable to the virus,” Mhapsekar said. She added more than 2,000 women were a part of the organisation.

For domestic helps, most of whom work at multiple residences, the risk of catching the virus is manifold. With very few employers, offering paid leave to their helps, these women have been told to take extra precautions. Akbari Begum, who works in several houses at Marol, said, “In most houses, I am first asked to clean my hands thoroughly with sanitiser. Some housing societies have also kept soap and a bucket of water right at their entrances.My family depends on my income so I cannot fall ill,” she said.

Shamprasad Yadav, an auto-driver, said, “With fears of the virus, I had actually not taken my auto out for two days. But I cannot afford to do this for long. So, since Sunday I started driving again.” Yadav said that he does his best in terms of security measures. “I wear a mask and drive and ensure that I keep myself clean. Most auto drivers are taking their own security measures. Neither the government nor the union has come forward to help us.”

