COronavirus outbreak: Two days after woman tests positive, BMC yet to trace contact source

Two days after a 43-year-old woman from the eastern suburb of Mumbai tested positive for COVID-19, the BMC is still struggling to find the source from where she could have contracted the infection. Her 14-year-old son and 60-year-old mother, meanwhile, were tested positive for the virus Sunday and admitted to a private hospital. The woman’s nine-year-old daughter with special and her caregiver, however, have tested negative.

A human resource professional, officials said, the woman had no travel history abroad or known contact with an infected patient. On March 19, she first contacted Kasturba Hospital’s helpline with symptoms such as fever, breathing difficulty, a running nose and cough. She called again on March 21, with a similar complaint. However, as she had no travel history or contact with an infected patient, she was asked to stay on home quarantine. She was later taken to a hospital in Chembur, and after her conditioned deteriorated, she was shifted to a private hospital, where the coronavirus infection test was conducted.

As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare guidelines, coronavirus infection tests are approved only for those who have travel history to coronavirus-affected countries and are showing symptoms, citizens who have come in contact with COVID-19 positive patients, symptomatic health workers and acute respiratory distress patients.

The local authorities till now have put 15-20 people, who may have come in contact with the patient, on home quarantine. The local authorities have also sanitised the residential society, common areas of the building, local hospitals and office.

Shiv Sena corporator Anjali Naik said, “There is panic in the housing society where the woman resides. However, they are not forthcoming and are not sharing the details of residents who had travelled abroad.”

