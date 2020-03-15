Coronavirus Outbreak: ‘Social distancing’ hits social life in Mumbai

Mumbai’s iconic Maratha Mandir cinema hall announces closure. (Photo by Prashant Nadkar) Mumbai’s iconic Maratha Mandir cinema hall announces closure. (Photo by Prashant Nadkar)

A DAY after the Maharashtra government invoked sections of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, in light of rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state, Mumbai’s famous social life took a hit. From hand-sanitisers being given outside pubs to a considerably lower footfall in malls and tourist places, places that regularly see large crowds in Mumbai over the weekend did not attract as many people. The only place that saw higher than usual traffic: grocery and departmental chains with people stocking up fearing the worst.

Ruchika Iyer, who went to a pub in Khar on Friday night, said, “Right at the entrance where they stamp the tag on your hands, they also gave us hand-sanitisers. Initially, the crowd was thin but eventually people did turn up. Some carried masks, some danced in masks. The conversations veered around coronavirus.”

Malls across the city saw a considerably lower footfall in comparison to normal weekend crowds. Sharib Kazi, who manages shops in a couple of malls like R City mall, said, “You can easily feel the impact of coronavirus with footfall taking a nearly 50 percent hit. Normally over the weekend malls get good crowds but it has not been the case so far.”

The Inorbit mall in Malad hardly saw shoppers. Most shops were empty. The mall had hand sanitisers at entry counters and workers used masks and gloves. The mall also had an advisory on coronovirus displayed on every floor.

The food court was visited by a few customers on Saturday evening. Some customers could be seen wearing masks and shopping. One of the most popular arenas in the mall — the playing zone — hardly saw anyone. “I came to the mall to grab a bite and for coffee. I have never seen the mall this empty on a weekend,” said Sandeep Shah. Inorbit mall authorities did not respond to an e-mail from The Indian Express on Saturday.

At the usually crowded tourist attractions in South Mumbai, the effect of travel restrictions and apprehension among tourists was apparent. At the entrance to Jehangir Art Gallery, a guard was seen insisting that visitors first sanitise their hands.

“Usually on weekends, this space is full of tourists. There have been barely any since morning,” the guard said. A staff member said the gallery will be shut between March 16 and 23 as a precautionary measure.

At the adjacent Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastusangralaya, too, staffers said the visitor count for weekends is only 25 per cent of usual. Both Gateway of India and Colaba Causeway had a similar story to tell.

“We usually organise Mumbai Darshan trips. I have brought a group from Kolkata today. But had no other visitors this week. One of our vehicles was given for a film shoot but that too has been cancelled,” said

Sandeep Yadav, a tour bus driver, outside Gateway of India.

The government’s decision to shut down movie halls, swimming pools and gymnasiums has also meant shutting down of yoga centres, zumba and other dance fitness centres.

The one place that saw a lot of crowd was grocery and departmental stores. Prashant Bhanushali said, “I went to buy food items at a hypermarket in Mulund, when I saw long queues at the payment counter. When I checked with an employee, he told me people had started coming in large numbers after the government announcement. People are panicking and stocking food items if the government announces a lockdown.”

While Friday prayers saw normal attendance in mosques, several safety steps were taken. Suhail Khandwani, trustee of Haji Ali and Mahim dargah, said, “While the attendance was same, we spoke to imams of several mosques in the area and requested people that while they could offer mandatory prayers at mosques, other prayers could be done at home.”

Meanwhile, IIT Bombay announced the suspension of all classroom and laboratory activities till March 29. It also closed the 24/7 reading room in the central library. The institute has also encouraged students to go home.

TISS also issued a circular asking students to postpone or cancel all events on the campus until further orders. It also advised students and faculty to avoid travelling outstation. In another circular, TISS announced that stage 2 for MA 2020 admissions, MPhil and Phd 2020 programme admissions have been deferred till further notice.

MU has decided to go ahead with the scheduled examinations for now. Pro-vice chancellor Dr Ravindra Kulkarni said, “We are working on the nitty-gritties… Since the classes are suspended till March 31, it will affect the entire academic schedule as well as summer holidays. Students in hostels should confine themselves to the hostel or will be allowed to go home. Only those having exams will be allowed to move inside the campus and their exam hall-ticket will be checked. At all exam centres, provisions for hand sanitisers etc will be made,” he said.

The BMC has stopped bio-metric attendance system for its nearly one lakh employees. Mumbai police ensured that cops were provided masks and given hand sanitisers.

Though Mumbai’s first Roll On Roll Off (Ro-Ro) ferry between Mumbai and Alibaug will commence from March 15, a senior Maharashtra Maritime Board official said “due to coronavirus impact, public gathering and functions are being cancelled till further notice”.

