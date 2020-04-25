Coronavirus outbreak: Services of 90 retired South Eastern Railway staffers terminated

Indian Railway has over 7,500 retired employees engaged in various departments and different levels. These retired employees were given full salary during their re-engagement. (Representational) Indian Railway has over 7,500 retired employees engaged in various departments and different levels. These retired employees were given full salary during their re-engagement. (Representational)

South Eastern Railway (SER) has terminated the re-engagement of 90 retired employees citing reduced level of work and greater risk with those above 60 years of age. The move comes after the Railway Board in a video conference on April 21 advised zonal railways to look at ways to cut expenditure and explore termination of retired employees who were re-engaged from 2018.

Indian Railway has over 7,500 retired employees engaged in various departments and different levels. These retired employees were given full salary during their re-engagement. During the meeting, zonal railways were advised to explore termination at their individual capacity. The General Managers (GMs) are empowered to take a decision on the same. When contacted Chief PRO for South Eastern Railway, Sanjay Ghosh, he said, “At the time of their engagement it was mentioned that their services can terminated anytime. The move is being taken in consideration that the age group is more vulnerable to the present situation.”

After the termination of their re-engagement, the retired employees will get back to receiving their pensions as earlier. When asked if the decision was taken on the advice of board, Ghosh refused to comment. Meanwhile, in Mumbai both Central and Western Railway have not yet initiated any such move. “There are various ways to cut down expenditure, we are not looking at terminating retired employees,” said a senior railway officials from CR.

CPRO for CR, Shivaji Sutar said, “We are not undertaking any decision on terminating retired employees.” CPRO of WR, Ravinder Bhakar said, no such decision has been taken so far on WR.

