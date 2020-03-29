Maharashtra: Three men arrested for hoarding, illegally selling hand sanitisers

The accused have been booked under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955. (Representational Photo) The accused have been booked under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955. (Representational Photo)

Mumbai Police Friday arrested three men for allegedly storing 5,000 bottles of hand sanitiser, worth an estimated Rs 2.5 lakh, at a flat in Mahim and illegally selling them above their maximum retail prices.

The crime branch raided the flat after it received information that 100 ml bottles of hand sanitiser were being sold for Rs 65, which was Rs 15 more than the MRP. The particular consignment of hand sanitisers were manufactured by Hindustan Laboratories and had been purchased by a medical store in Juhu Koliwada, police said.

The accused have been booked under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955.

In another case, police in Borivali (West) booked the owner of a medical store Thursday for allegedly selling 500 ml bottles of hand sanitiser at MRP of Rs 630 despite the state government reducing the price to Rs 250.

