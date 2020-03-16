Coronavirus outbreak: Bombay HC asks MU’s stand on final BCom and BA exams

After the University of Mumbai on Sunday issued a circular announcing that the examinations in its affiliated colleges, departments will go on as per prescribed schedule, several students and parents took to social media platforms urging the government to postpone exams. (Express photo/Representational) After the University of Mumbai on Sunday issued a circular announcing that the examinations in its affiliated colleges, departments will go on as per prescribed schedule, several students and parents took to social media platforms urging the government to postpone exams. (Express photo/Representational)

The Bombay High Court asked Mumbai University to respond to Maharashtra Government’s order that suspended classes at State Universities including the University of Mumbai and all their affiliated colleges till March 31 in wake of coronavirus outbreak, but final degree examinations and practicals will be conducted as per schedule.

A division bench of acting chief justice Bhushan P Dharmadhikari was hearing a Public Interest Litigation ( PIL) filed by educationist Sagar Jondhale seeking measures to curb the spread of Coronavirus including the establishment of an epidemic control board, postponement of exams, update in detection mechanism at airports, postponing of municipal elections among others.

Acting chief justice B P Dharmadhikari took cognisance of the letter written by advocate Siddharth Ingle stating that MU’s decision was imprudent and contradictory as nearly 60,000 students will appear every day for TY BCom semester VI exam starting from March 23.

“Approximately overall more than 3.5 lakhs students will appear for this examination and approximately 60000 students will appear for each paper. Certain colleges semester examination is commencing this week for BA and other streams,” the letter stated.

The letter stated that state government and Mumbai University should take responsibility of safety of the students who are appearing for this examination and their utmost safety and security is the real concern.

After the University of Mumbai on Sunday issued a circular announcing that the examinations in its affiliated colleges, departments will go on as per prescribed schedule, several students and parents took to social media platforms urging the government to postpone exams.

Final year exams for varsity affiliated colleges for Bachelors of Arts have been scheduled for March 19, commerce exams for March 23 and Science exams from April. End semester exams for first-year and second-year graduate students at many colleges are also scheduled this week.

The HC will hear plea on Tuesday, March 17.

