Coronavirus outbreak: BMC starts shutting down public parks

Officials said parks were being shut as preventive measures to avoid the spread of COVID-19 cases. (Express photo) Officials said parks were being shut as preventive measures to avoid the spread of COVID-19 cases. (Express photo)

In spite of Municipal Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi’s claims that the corporation would not shut down the city’s parks, the BMC on Tuesday closed several gardens citing overcrowding and Section 144 of the CrPC, which bans assembly of people.

The BMC had last week said that as part of its attempts to ensure social distancing, among various other measures, it would also shut down public parks. On Monday, however, Pardeshi had clarified that public parks will not be shut for now as Mumbaikars needed access to open spaces. The very next say, BMC shuts parks in the city as well as in suburbs.

Officials said parks were being shut as preventive measures to avoid the spread of COVID-19 cases. They added that the entry to Sion fort was also closed as the rush had started increasing on Tuesday.

Activist Nikhil Desai said BMC has shut down Mahaeshwari Udyan in Kings Circle. “On Tuesday afternoon, the security guard closed the park and said that it will remain so till March 31. This is contrary to what BMC has said earlier,” said Desai.

An official from the BMC said: “Section 144 has been imposed and since the garden saw a crowd, we decided to shut it down till further notice.”

The BMC has also shut Bhatia Garden in Fort area. “The garden was shut since it witnesses a large crowd, as it is near the railway station,” said another official.

Residents of Malad claimed that at least three gardens are shut till further notice in their area citing preventive measures for COVID-19. BMC officials said more gardens will be closed in the coming days if situation does not improve.

Meanwhile, the well-known Colaba Causeway market has been shut for at least the next three days.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.