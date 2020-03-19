Coronavirus outbreak: BMC mulls only essential services at hospitals

The 1,800-bed hospital caters to over 6,000 OPD patients daily. (File) The 1,800-bed hospital caters to over 6,000 OPD patients daily. (File)

With the coronavirus threat looming large, BMC is mulling operating only essential services in its major hospitals to prevent crowded wards and corridors.

In a proposal, the director of medical education and tertiary hospitals in BMC has proposed to the additional municipal commissioner that all routine work in hospitals be shut down to focus only emergency cases and COVID-19 patients. A decision on this will be taken in two or three days, said officials.

This would mean turning away thousands of patients daily who flock through the four major hospitals — KEM, Sion, Nair and Dr RN Cooper — located in Parel, Sion, Mumbai Central and Andheri.

When contacted, Dr R N Bharmal, head of tertiary level hospitals in Mumbai, said: “We have been discussing how to control patient load in hospitals. A suggestion has been made to run only essential services like emergency and cater to accident cases. The commissioner will now take a call on this.”

Senior civic officials said with social distancing the need of the hour to prevent community transmission, it has become important to limit crowd in hospitals. Since the pandemic began in China last December and spread to other countries, the four major hospitals have noticed a slight decline in patient admission from 2,500 to 2,000 every day — said Bharmal. Dr Pinakin Gujjar, dean of R N Cooper hospital, said if only essential services are provided, the count of patients will drop by 50 per cent. “We will only cater to pregnant women, delivery cases, orthopaedic patients, and accident cases,” he said. The hospital has 600 beds, and patient load has been decreasing gradually due to fear of coronavirus. On Wednesday, there were 456 patients admitted.

Dr Hemant Deshmukh, dean of KEM hospital, said “a need to think ahead” is required due to the spread of the virus. “Non-essential services like planned surgeries that can wait will be stopped. We are planning to do only emergency procedures, say for example, angioplasty. This is all under discussion.”

The 1,800-bed hospital caters to over 6,000 OPD patients daily. KEM hospital is also under discussion to reserve beds for coronavirus patients. In that case, an entire area will have to be isolated to keep other patients out of the infection risk zone, said Deshmukh. Sion hospital, meanwhile, has 1,450 beds. It mostly receives accident and delivery cases, which will continue if routine procedures are stopped.

