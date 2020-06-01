Coronavirus outbreak: 2,487 fresh cases, 89 deaths in Maharashtra

Mumbai recorded 1,244 new infections Sunday, reaching 39,686 cases. It also reported 52 more deaths, taking its toll to 1,279. (Representational) Mumbai recorded 1,244 new infections Sunday, reaching 39,686 cases. It also reported 52 more deaths, taking its toll to 1,279. (Representational)

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 2,487 fresh cases and 89 deaths, taking its overall count of the infected to 67,655 and toll to 2,286.

Until a fortnight ago, Maharashtra was contributing to 33.5 per cent of India’s Covid-19 burden. On Sunday, the share rose to 35.7 per cent, data from state revealed. The overall toll has also more than doubled in the last 15 days.

Mumbai recorded 1,244 new infections Sunday, reaching 39,686 cases. It also reported 52 more deaths, taking its toll to 1,279.

The state government Sunday said people can avail free Covid-19 treatment under the Mahatma Gandhi Jan Arogya Yojana in 902 empanelled hospitals across the state. The scheme is for yellow and orange cardholders, but in 14 drought-affected regions, people with white ration card can also avail this scheme.

After Mumbai, Pune has the highest number of fatalities at 329. The toll in Thane touched 200 on Sunday – third highest in the state – with five deaths recorded in the district. Of the 89 new deaths, 47 were aged above 60 years, 35 people were between 40 to 60 years, and seven were less than 40 years old. At least 56 of the deceased suffered from comorbidities.

With an acute shortage of dialysis centres making it difficult for patients suffering from renal failure undergo dialysis, BMC has roped in 17 centres to perform dialysis on Covid-19 patients. Two centres will conduct dialysis on patients who are awaiting test results. So far, 373 patients have registered with BMC to undergo dialysis.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.