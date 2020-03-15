Coronavirus outbreak: Woman in Mumbai showing symptoms isolates self in hotel, earns official praise

Agra District Magistrate Prabhu Narain Singh said he had ordered the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) to file an FIR against the woman, 26, and her family for actions that could have endangered lives. (Representational Image) Agra District Magistrate Prabhu Narain Singh said he had ordered the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) to file an FIR against the woman, 26, and her family for actions that could have endangered lives. (Representational Image)

A businesswoman who arrived in Mumbai from Frankfurt, decided to isolate herself in a hotel room rather than go back home after she displayed symptoms of Covid-19. Her actions have earned the praise of civic officials, who are taking her example to explain how a person should behave to check community transmission of coronavirus.

The woman, who arrived in Mumbai on March 11, had no fever while at the airport and cleared thermal scanning. Once outside, however, she suffered breathlessness and decided against going to her home in Ulhasnagar in order to prevent possible transmission to her family and neighbours.

Instead, she booked a cab and travelled to Navi Mumbai, where she checked into a hotel. While she remained under isolation in the hotel room, her family started making calls to inquire about testing facility.

“One relative reached out to me and informed about her symptoms. We immediately decided to admit her to Kasturba hospital and logistics were arranged,” said Dr Santosh Revankar, Deputy Executive Health Officer with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

At 1 am on March 12, an ambulance was sent to the hotel to bring the woman to Kasturba hospital. The same day, her nasal swab was tested for Covid-19. Her samples tested negative, and by evening, she was discharged.

“But her case shows how aware and responsible she is,” Revankar, who is also handling airport screening of travellers, said. The official added that at the airport, passengers are only screened for fever but for other symptoms, a person has to report himself.

Dr Jayanthi Shastri, heading the laboratory at Kasturba hospital, said citizens who have a travel history to coronavirus-affected countries should not be absolved of being careless if they develop symptoms and still continue to interact with the community.

“Such people should practice social distancing. Only then can we control the outbreak. Government alone cannot do everything,” Shastri said.

On Friday night, four people suspected of being infected with coronavirus escaped an isolation facility at Mayo hospital, Nagpur, raising concerns over the lack of sensitisation amongst people.

The police traced them by Saturday morning and brought them back. They have all tested negative for the virus. Meanwhile, the ambulance that transported the businesswoman on March 12 has been fumigated as a precaution.

“Whenever a suspected case is transported, we hand over protective gear to the ambulance doctor and driver for use,” Dr Ashish Yadav from BVG 108 ambulance added.

