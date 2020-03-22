Mumbai: Vashi’s wholesale fruit market to be shut till March 31

Sanjay Pansare, trader director of the market, said the decision has been taken keeping in mind the spike in the number of positive cases in the state. (Representational Photo) Sanjay Pansare, trader director of the market, said the decision has been taken keeping in mind the spike in the number of positive cases in the state. (Representational Photo)

In THE wake of the rising number of COVID-19 cases, the wholesale fruit market at Vashi in Navi Mumbai has decided to suspend trade till March 31.

The largest wholesale market in the state, Vashi witnesses arrivals from Maharashtra as well as other states. Other than catering to the domestic markets, the market is also is a major export hub, sending fruits overseas like in Dubai and England among others.

Sanjay Pansare, trader director of the market, said the decision has been taken keeping in mind the spike in the number of positive cases in the state. Most of the labourers employed in the market have already left for their home states, he added.

Also, with retail markets in Mumbai shutting down, trade has dried up, he said. “The escalation of cases is a sign of danger. In a single day, over 50,000 people come to the market. It is a sitting duck for the virus,” said Pansare.

The neighbouring potato and onion market of Vashi will also be closed till Wednesday. Rajendra Shelke, president of the traders’ and commission agents of the market, said they will take a call on the future action plan after Wednesday.

“A lot will depend on how cases of COVID-19 increasing,” he added.

The shut down in Maharashtra has so far exempted the functioning of wholeasale markets, as they deal with essential commodities like fruits and vegetables. Pansare, however, made a strong case for closure of these markets. “The risk is too big to be ignored,” he said.

