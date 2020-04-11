Mumbai crosses 1,000 mark, 132 new cases

Locals block entry to a locality in Pune. (Photo by Pavan Khengre) Locals block entry to a locality in Pune. (Photo by Pavan Khengre)

With 132 more people testing positive to COVID-19, Mumbai crossed the 1,000 mark on Friday. The city, which now has a total of 1,008 cases, has scaled up testing in the last one week. So far, 16,000 tests have been conducted in Mumbai. Sixty per cent of the positive cases have no symptoms at all.

The state also crossed 100 COVID-19 deaths with total deaths now at 110. Across Maharashtra, 188 fresh cases were recorded bringing the state total to 1,574.

Mumbai civic officials said the high number of positive cases is due to the aggressive contact tracing of confirmed cases in the city. Contact tracing for at least 775 positive cases found 4,028 high risk contacts. When these contacts were tested, 382 people came positive.

Thirteen deaths were recorded in Mumbai, Pune, Vasai, and Panvel. “In 85 per cent cases the deceased suffered from comorbidity that worsened their health,” said epidemiologist Dr Pradeep Awate.

In Mumbai, 10 more people died due to COVID-19, of whom six were senior citizens. A 45-year-old man, with no comorbidity, died in Sion hospital a day after admission on Wednesday. Civic officials said he was brought in a critical condition and passed away within 24 hours.

Another 46-year-old diabetic woman died in Kasturba hospital on April 5, three days after admission. A 58-year-old, who had diabetes, died a week after hospitalisation in Sion hospital on Tuesday. Another 59-year-old man died in Kasturba hospital on Thursday. He suffered from diabetes and chronic obstructive pulmonary distress.

Civic officials on Friday said a few cases of coronavirus transmission were also noticed through dialysis centres where kidney failure patients were getting admitted without disinfection of machine. Additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani issued a circular asking dialysis centres to take the history of dialysis patients before treating them.

Kakani asked these centres to either treat COVID-19 patients exclusively or refer them to five designated hospitals for COVID-19— KEM hospital, Kasturba hospital, Saifee hospital, Nanavati hospital, and Seven Hills hospital. A civic official said dialysis centres found providing dialysis services to all patients without screening them for cough, cold and fever will be shut down if transmission cases emerge.

In Pune, two deaths were registered at Sassoon general hospital – of a 30-year-old from Ahmednagar who also suffered from Down syndrome and of a 55-year-old woman from Bhawani Peth. Pune has a total of 247 positive COVID-19 cases. Bhawani Peth has the highest number of positive cases with 47 followed by 25 in Kasba Peth, 19 in Dhole Patil and 13 each in Hadapsar and Kondhwa.

Meanwhile, the biopsy sample of a 69-year-old woman brought dead to Sassoon general hospital on April 7 tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

Vidarbha recorded 10 new COVID-19 positive cases on Friday; six in Nagpur and four in Akola, taking the overall tally in the region to 72. Six family members of a person, who died in Nagpur earlier this week to COVID-19, tested positive on Friday. Buldhana has 17 positive cases, Yavatmal 11, Amravati four, and Washim and Gondia one each. In Maharashtra, 30,477 tested have come negative for coronavirus. Till date, 188 have been discharged.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd