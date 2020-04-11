Covid-19: Only 7 Muslim burial grounds listed with BMC, officials seek options

The COVID-19 patient bodies when taken to burial grounds or cemetery should be allowed only after police NOC, the BMC had notified. The COVID-19 patient bodies when taken to burial grounds or cemetery should be allowed only after police NOC, the BMC had notified.

After the BMC issued a directive that COVID-19 patients bodies should be cremated irrespective of religion, an official from Bandra insisted to conduct a ward-wise survey to explore more options where burial of coronavrius patients can take place. The civic body has given a list of seven Muslim cemeteries across the city which qualify for the burials.

Congress corporator from Bandra, Asif Zakaria said this has caused hardships for citizens. In a letter to municipal commissioner Praveen Pardeshi, he insisted local ward officers to conduct a survey of additional burial grounds. “Ward-wise survey can be conducted and with decided parameters of disposal of COVID-19 dead bodies more such graveyards could be found. This will reduce the burden, delay and over stretched infrastructure on these limited burial grounds.” Zakaria said.

The COVID-19 patient bodies when taken to burial grounds or cemetery should be allowed only after police NOC, the BMC had said. “This has caused lot of confusion among citizens. Many times when family of dead man goes to police station they show list of BMC and says that burial can be allowed in these designated places. At the time of grief family members have to face hardship for burial. Also, in many natural deaths burial grounds and cemetries are not accepting the body without police NOC, “said Zakaria.

Seeking clarity on burial of bodies at Catholic cemeteries, Zakaria there are no clear guidelines regarding this. “In my wards many Catholics graveyards are there and fit under the guidelines of civic body but none of them are mentioned in list,” he said.

He also pointed out that what would happen if a man dies far in western suburbs and as per the procedure his body can be buried only in island city’s designated burial ground. “For example if patient lives in Andheri and his family members are told to bury in Charni Road then in current scenario of lockdown then how can his body be transported to there,” Zakaria asked.

Another problem is that some of local ward offices have directed graveyard management not to accept dead bodies that are coming from other wards. “While BMC says that bodies can be buried if all precautions taken but in C ward, civic administration has instructed management to not accept any dead bodies coming from other wards. This is contradictory to civic body’s instructions,” added Zakaria.

