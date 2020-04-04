Mumbai: 11 CISF personnel at airport test positive for COVID-19

As of Friday, the Panvel Municipal Corporation had tested 231 individuals, of whom 206 had tested negative. (Representational Photo) As of Friday, the Panvel Municipal Corporation had tested 231 individuals, of whom 206 had tested negative. (Representational Photo)

AT LEAST 11 personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) are among 15 persons who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Panvel, officials said.

Panvel Municipal Commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh said it was likely that the personnel had contracted the virus while on duty at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai.

“Once the first jawan tested positive, the CISF sent all his colleagues who had come in contact with him to home quarantine. Then, they had each of their jawans posted at the airport tested. Tests of 11 jawans returned positive,” he said.

The infected airport security personnel are being treated at the sub-district hospital in Panvel. Of the other four persons who tested positive, Deshmukh said three were international passengers while another person had recovered.

As of Friday, the Panvel Municipal Corporation had tested 231 individuals, of whom 206 had tested negative. Results of 10 other individuals are awaited, he said.

