Maharashtra: State to conduct rapid tests to expedite detection of cases

The Union government has allowed Maharashtra to conduct rapid tests to expedite the detection of coronavirus cases in the state. This was announced during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s video conference with all Chief Ministers to review the status of coronavirus in the state.

It has also emerged from the meeting that after April 14, when the lockdown completes 21 days, it may continue for some more days.

According to a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office, in response to a question from Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray about how states should prepare after the 21-day lockdown, Modi said that “state governments should not lift the lockdown immediately from April 15, but it should happen in phases, considering the situation in states. All necessary precautions should be taken to ensure that there is no crowding”.

A state government official said the decision to ease the lockdown would be taken on or around April 10. But the easing would be gradual, with the movement of goods being allowed initially, later for industrial workplaces. The restrictions on the movement of people would be the last to go, the official said.

“Today, we have got approval for rapid testing, which is primary test or screening. In the rapid test, in which we can get results in five minutes, we take the blood sample of the patient and will check antibodies in it. It will help us in mass screening and to detect the total number of corona patients in the state. Then, we can put them in quarantine or isolation and can be treated accordingly,” said Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope after the video conference with Modi.

Tope further said that the rapid tests can be conducted by the government and the private agencies who have permission of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). “We can also partner with some companies that conduct the rapid testing. The government may also appoint some agencies, which has permission of ICMR, for conducting rapid tests,” he added.

The Health Minister said that the Prime Minister has also asked the state to focus more on tracing, tracking, testing and treatment.

“He has asked us to use drones, GPS or any other technology for quarantining people, to track their movement to prevent the spreading of coronavirus,” said Tope, adding that PM has asked the state to observe strict curfew in containment areas without any lapse.

State officials said it will take a few days before rapid testing can be rolled out. This test is cheaper than the polymerase chain reaction test, which currently cost Rs 4,500 in private laboratories. The rapid testing, which essentially checks for antibodies against the virus in the patient, is also faster than PCR test. A PCR test takes 3 hours to run, rapid test gives result in less than half an hour. BMC officials said no decision on rapid testing has been taken yet, but central guidelines on it will be followed by Mumbai once received.

Apart from Thackeray, the video conference was attended by Tope, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray and state government officials.

The Prime Minister also advised the states to desist from announcing the relief packages to gain publicity. “Don’t announce the packages to gain publicity. This is a serious fight and there should be coordination among all states. It may give publicity in newspapers for a few days but corona crisis is much bigger in reality,” the PM said.

Thackeray also informed that the state government has set up 3,000 camps across the state and is providing meals and shelter to 3.25 lakh people from other states. It has also appointed experts & doctors to ensure good mental health, he added.

