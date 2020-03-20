Maharashtra State govt welcomes PM’s Janata Curfew

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File) Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for Janata Curfew on Sunday was seen as a positive initiative by the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, saying the move would help in creating awareness about social distancing.

“I support Hon PM @narendramodi’s appeal for resolve and restraint to prevent the spread of coronavirus and as an united nation we all must follow the same on 22nd March from 7am-9pm. Please spread the message to everyone and let’s defeat coronavirus together,” tweeted Jayant Patil, senior NCP leader and Irrigation Minister.

I support Hon PM @narendramodi’s appeal for #Resolve and #Restraint to prevent the spread of #Coronavirus and as an united nation we all must follow the same on 22nd March from 7am-9pm.

Please spread the message to everyone and let’s defeat corona virus together.#JantaCurfew — Jayant Patil (@Jayant_R_Patil) March 19, 2020

The Maharashtra government has already asked residents in Mumbai to refrain from stepping out of their homes and taken steps by shutting shops on alternate days and asking transport systems to run with 50 per cent capacity. Offices have also been asked to ensure that only 50 per cent of their staff were working inside office premises on any given day. “It is a good move that Centre and state are coming together to fight against the crisis. It will encourage people to stay indoors to tackle the crisis,” Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik said.

A BMC health official, requesting anonymity, said that the Janata Curfew would be a test to see if people follow the advice of remaining at home or whether a total shutdown is required.

Anup Kumar Yadav, director, National Health Mission, said the state government has already tried awareness drives to make people stay at home and that has not completely worked. “The PM’s message is a persuasive approach. The request to spend entire Sunday at home is a symbolic move to see people follow PM’s advice. We still have a total shutdown on the cards if nothing else works.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.